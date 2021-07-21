OLEAN — Two more Cattaraugus County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of people who have or have had the virus to 5,763.
The county health department is following 34 active cases, including five who are hospitalized.
The two new cases were a man and a woman, one from the northeast part of the county, where there have been 1,096 cases, and the other from the southeast, where there have been 3,102 cases.
The virus has hit 2,689 men in the county and 3,074 women since March 2020.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Wednesday’s two new COVID-19 cases represented a daily positivity of 1.6%. The seven-day rolling average was 2.7% and the 14-day average was 1.6%, he said.
There have now been 31,010 residents who have completed their vaccine series and there are 33,394 people who have received at least one dose. That’s 52.8% of the 18 and older population and 43.5% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: