Two men with Western New York ties were each sentenced Friday to 44 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Cody Mattice, 29, of the Rochester-area community of Greece, and James Phillip Mault, 30, formerly of Brockport, were sentenced in the District of Columbia. They were charged, like hundreds of other defendants, in connection with the disruption of a joint session of Congress that was in the process counting the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.
According to court documents, on Jan. 2, 2021, Mault and Mattice began texting about plans to travel from New York to Washington. On Jan. 3, Mault texted Mattice to say that he had bought Mattice pepper spray and a baton.
Mattice then said he had a high-powered fire extinguisher that they could keep in their vehicle to repel crowds, if necessary.
On Jan. 5, Mault texted Mattice and several others, suggesting that the others bring batons, pepper spray, helmets, eye protection and “asskicking boots," the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia reported.
Before marching to the Capitol on Jan. 6, Mattice recorded himself blocks away, saying, “It’s about to be nuts.” According to court documents, both men arrived on the Capitol grounds and joined others in advancing to the police perimeter at the West Plaza.
Shortly before the police line was breached, Mault attempted to convince officers to stand down and join with the mob. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Mattice pulled down a segment of the metal barricades that stood in front of a police line. He quickly grabbed it with both hands, pulling it away from officers and onto the ground.
A short time later, rioters overwhelmed the police line, forcing officers to retreat up a central staircase to the Lower West Terrace. The D.C. U.S. Attorney said Mattice and Mault were part of the group that assaulted the police line. They stood at or near the front of the group, pushing forward against the officers, who attempted to keep the rioters from advancing.
At approximately 4 p.m., Mattice and Mault approached the tunnel leading into the Capitol Building from the Lower West Terrace. They attempted to push through the crowd and climbed up and body-surfed over other rioters. After reaching the tunnel, they grabbed onto and hung from the wooden frame surrounding the arch.
Mattice reached out to another rioter and grabbed a small object appearing to be a canister. He then sprayed chemical spray at police officers. After doing so, Mattice fell back and into the crowd. Mault likewise obtained a small canister containing chemical spray from another member of the crowd, and he, too, sprayed it at officers defending the tunnel. Mault also got a second canister from the crowd and provided it to another rioter.
Mattice was arrested on Oct. 7 in Hilton. Mault, who now lives in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested the same day in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Both pleaded guilty on April 22 to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
Following their prison terms, each will be placed on three years of supervised release. They also must pay $2,000 each in restitution.