SCIO — Two men, Tom Slavin and Dave Pinney, were honored as Co-Firemen of the Year during the Allegany County Firemen’s Convention Meeting held last month.
Slavin, of the Emerald Fire Department in Wellsville, was honored for his dedication. He has worked through the ranks of the fire department from second assistant captain in 1977 to captain in 1981. In 1992 he became the assistant chief and was chief in 1991 and 1992.
He then was an Allegany County deputy coordinator (DC-3) for 10 years, retiring in January 2017.
Pinney was a member of the McEwen and Genesee Fire companies until their merger into the Wellsville Fire Company. He was president and chaired the 100th anniversary of the Genesee Hose Company in 1974. He has been a delegate to the county convention, Southwestern New York Convention and state convention. In 1996, he became the first assistant of the Genesee Hose Company.
He has held various committee chairs and has been on numerous committees to make decisions for the company. In 2017, he was the longest active member of the Genesee Hose Company.
Also during the convention meeting, a memorial service was held for all former firefighters who passed away in the last two years, with the chaplain and assistant chaplain reciting all the names and ringing the bell. There were 64 members named during the service.
Many firemen were honored for their years of service and heroism. Three members were honored for their 50 years of service — Dennis Bliss and Charles Bliss of Rushford and Mark Richmond of Whitesville. There were three members with 51 to 58 years of service — Larry Erdmann of Whitesville, 51 years; Dale Eldridge of Dyke Street, Wellsville, 56 years; and Stanley Luce of Rushford, 58 years of service.
One member, Donald Bliss of Rushford, was noted for 65 years of service.
Three courageous women were honored as Citizens of the Year.
Dispatchers Chantel Cline and Ashley Sweet were returning from their lunch and saw a man lying on the side of the road. They stopped to find that the man had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. They immediately initiated CPR.
State Trooper Jessica Eggleston came onto the scene and used her AED. These women continued care until an ambulance arrived. They also provided assistance to the family and friends who had come to the scene.
Bonnie VanHousen was elected president for 2021-22. The 2022 Allegany County Convention will be held at Rushford on July 8-11.