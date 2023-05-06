2 local students among 2023 Chancellor’s Award recipients

OLEAN — SUNY Jamestown Community College students Mikayla Moshier, of Cuba, and Lindsey Wind, of Bradford, Pa., are among 193 students across all of the State University of New York’s campuses to earn SUNY’s highest honor for academic excellence and leadership.
The 2023 Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence recognizes students for their outstanding achievements throughout their SUNY experience in areas including academics, leadership, campus involvement, community service and the arts.
Moshier will graduate this month with an associate’s degree in applied science for occupational therapy assistance. She is described as a driven student, leader and role model. Moshier takes pride in excelling in her academic field and helping her classmates achieve their goals.
Moshier will pursue her doctorate in occupational therapy and intends to travel the country to speak at conferences and educate the general public on the importance of occupational therapy and how it can enhance a person’s daily life.
Wind will graduate this month with an associate’s degree in applied science for nursing. Her work as a nursing assistant led her to enter the field and continue her passion for caring for others in their time of need.
Wind has presided over the Student Senate on JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus for two years, served as a peer tutor and served on many committees in a variety of areas. She is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and has been named to the Dean’s List multiple times.
“Student success is at the core of everything we do, and I am honored to celebrate students from 63 SUNY campuses who are receiving this year’s Chancellor’s Awards for Student Excellence,” said John B. King, Jr., SUNY Chancellor. “Every student can find their community at SUNY, and I congratulate each of the CASE winners for making the most out of their college experience.”