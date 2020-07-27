BUFFALO — Two Randolph residents were among 10 defendants to plead guilty in what federal law enforcement officials call a major methamphetamine ring in the Jamestown area.
Andrew C. Bennett, 31, and Destiny J. Hare, 31, both pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Misha A. Coulson and Brendan T. Cullinane, who handled the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Western New York, said that between March 2017 and October 2018 the defendants conspired to operate a drug trafficking organization, primarily involving the distribution of meth, in the Jamestown area.
The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said Monday.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced today that 10 defendants pleaded guilty during June and July 2020, to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, five grams or more of methamphetamine before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer.
Also pleading guilty in the case were Jacob A. Motherwell, 31, of Jamestown; Michael A. Davis, 36, of Jamestown, (he also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking); Ryan R. Lopez, 26, of Palmdale, California; Martin Marcus Bowman, 29, of San Bernardino, California; Jamell Trapp, a/k/a KS, 29, of Jamestown (he also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon); Henry Stovall Jr., 42, of Jamestown; Danny W. Michael III, 47, of Jamestown; and Alexis V. Hall, 25, of Harrison, New Jersey.
All the guilty pleas occurred between late June and early July — the U.S. Attorney announced the pleas Monday.
A press release from Kennedy’s office stated that during the execution of search warrants throughout the investigation, officers recovered 10 firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition, more than 20 cell phones, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Six additional co-defendants were previously convicted in the case.
“Through the tremendous partnership between federal and local law enforcement, 16 individuals who committed federal crimes have been brought to justice, and a well-armed drug trafficking organization responsible for polluting Jamestown and the Southern Tier with highly addictive and debilitating methamphetamine has been dismantled,” Kennedy said.
The pleas are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York Field Division, the Jamestown Police Department, New York State Police, the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force under the direction of Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb, the Ellicott Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
Sentencings will be scheduled at a later date.