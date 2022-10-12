BELMONT — Two former officials of the Oramel Fire Department in Allegany County were arrested Wednesday on grand larceny and other charges for allegedly stealing more than $11,000 from the fire department.

Ronda Brundage Kish and Marion Brundage allegedly stole a combined $11,276, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Allegany County District Attorney Keith Slep and the New York State Police.

