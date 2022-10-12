BELMONT — Two former officials of the Oramel Fire Department in Allegany County were arrested Wednesday on grand larceny and other charges for allegedly stealing more than $11,000 from the fire department.
Ronda Brundage Kish and Marion Brundage allegedly stole a combined $11,276, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Allegany County District Attorney Keith Slep and the New York State Police.
Kish, 54, who served as the department's treasurer, was charged with grand larceny in the third degree, corrupting the government in the third degree and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree.
Brundage, 52, Kish's former sister-in-law and who served as secretary and first assistant chief of the department, was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree and corrupting the government in the third degree.
The arrests were the result of a joint investigation by DiNapoli’s office, the district attorney’s office and the state police.
“These two officials allegedly used money meant for the protection of their community as their own personal bank account,” DiNapoli said in a press release. “My thanks to Allegany County District Attorney Slep and the State Police for partnering with my office to make sure that those who engage in public corruption are found out and brought to justice.”
From 2016 to 2020, Kish allegedly stole $8,675 from the fire department by making unauthorized cash withdrawals and writing checks to herself for supposed reimbursements that had no receipts or approval from the department’s board. Kish allegedly used the money to pay personal expenses, including numerous credit card bills.
Kish abruptly quit as treasurer after the department’s board began to ask questions about the money. The Oramel department bank account was empty when she quit, DiNapoli said in a press release.
Local officials brought their concerns to DiNapoli’s office and the Allegany County DA.
During the same time period, Brundage allegedly stole $2,601 by writing checks to herself for supposed reimbursements.
Kish and Brundage were arraigned before Judge David Szucs in the Caneadea Town Court and are scheduled to appear again in court on Nov. 9.