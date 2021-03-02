OLEAN — It was a month ago that Siemens Energy announced it would gradually end manufacturing at its Olean plant and cut 530 jobs as part of a restructuring in the United States and Europe.
Two weeks ago, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, hoping to put Siemens workers on possible paths to new employment, sought input from representatives of several local and regional companies who will be seeking between 400 and 500 skilled workers over the next year.
The congressman is also seeking new orders for compressors and turbines from the Olean plant, perhaps extending the timeline for closure, which is currently slated to begin in phases his summer.
Meanwhile, economic development officials have turned their efforts to what comes next at the 88-acre manufacturing facility, with nearly 1 million square feet of manufacturing space.
Two out-of-state companies have expressed interest in setting up manufacturing operations using part of the plant, said Corey Wiktor, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
“One is a steel manufacturer who is looking for a site in New York and the other is a manufacturer looking to kick the tires,” Wiktor said. “Siemens is working on a comprehensive property assessment of the Olean facility, from assets to equipment to infrastructure.”
Wiktor and other area development officials will meet next week with John Stahley, the vice president and general manager of U.S. operations for Siemens Inc., to talk more about timeframes for the closing of the plant and employee layoffs.
Before its sale to Siemens, the former Dresser-Rand had manufacturing plants in Olean, Wellsville and Painted Post. The Wellsville plant has since closed.
Siemens said it plans to transfer 100 Olean jobs to its Painted Post plant, while the engineering division would remain at Olean for the time being.
For now, Wiktor is referring any inquiries about the plant to Siemens’ real estate division, which will be responsible for any sale.
Wiktor said he participated in a virtual meeting Monday with a real estate development company looking to help develop a sales pitch for the property.
“The real estate aspect will be crucial if they go forward with the layoffs,” Wiktor said. “It will deal with what will be available for sale or use. There are cranes in there that can lift a locomotive.”
For the past two weeks, efforts have focused on identifying companies that could use the site — all or part of it — and making them aware of the impending availability, Wiktor said.
Local officials are concerned that they be kept in the loop on Siemens’ plans, Wiktor said. They would like to work more directly with corporate officials interested in the site.
Wiktor admitted it may seem unlikely to attract a company of Siemens’ size, but perhaps two or more companies could utilize the site effectively and retain some of the skilled employees.
“Ideally, it would be great to have one company, but due to the sheer size of the facility it’s more likely that two or more companies could utilize the Olean site,” Wiktor said, adding, “We really need a clear line of communication open with (Siemens’) corporate management to work with them to retain employment.”
A big selling point for the site is its proximity not only to Interstate 86, but to the east-west Southern Tier Extension Railroad.
“Rail access will be a critical piece to potential reuse,” Wiktor said.
Wiktor said his office is working with city officials, Invest Buffalo Niagara, New York State Development and other economic development interests.
“We are doing everything we can to land a company to mitigate the Siemens job loss and retain jobs,” he said.