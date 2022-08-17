Haskell Road fire

Town of Olean Fire Department firefighters assist in battling a house fire Tuesday evening on Haskell Road near Westons Mills. 

 Courtesy Town of Olean Fire Department

WESTONS MILLS — No one was injured in a Tuesday fire or Wednesday rekindle that left a Haskell Road couple homeless.

A call reporting a working structure fire at 1937 Haskell Road was received at 3:01 p.m. Crews from Westons Mills, Portville, Allegany, Olean City, Town of Olean, Cuba, Bolivar, Otto Township, Limestone and Clarksville were all called to help deal with the blaze. The scene was reported clear at 8:08 p.m.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social