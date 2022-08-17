WESTONS MILLS — No one was injured in a Tuesday fire or Wednesday rekindle that left a Haskell Road couple homeless.
A call reporting a working structure fire at 1937 Haskell Road was received at 3:01 p.m. Crews from Westons Mills, Portville, Allegany, Olean City, Town of Olean, Cuba, Bolivar, Otto Township, Limestone and Clarksville were all called to help deal with the blaze. The scene was reported clear at 8:08 p.m.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property records, the property is owned by Stanley M. Zalwsky of that address. The two-story, five-bedroom home is assessed at $38,100 at an 86% equalization rate.
Firefighters reported that at around 3 a.m. the fire rekindled, and crews were again called to the scene for a short time.
The cause of the fire was not released.
A complete loss, two residents at the home were uninjured in the blaze. A family friend is coordinating a relief drive to help the family.
Donations, including gift cards for Walmart, Aldi and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce gift cards, can be made at the Chamber office at 301 N. Union St., or at 1360 Olean-Portville Road, Westons Mills.
