OLEAN — Two more Cattaraugus County residents died from COVID-19 and 92 new positive cases were reported by the health department on Tuesday.
The coronavirus death toll now stands at 165 residents and 9,296 cases since March 2020.
Tuesday’s daily positivity was 6% and the seven-day rolling average was 11%.
Statewide, there were 30 deaths on Tuesday, the daily positivity was 4.8% and seven-day rolling average was 3.4%.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, in an appearance Tuesday at the University at Buffalo School of Medicine, urged New York residents — particularly those in rural areas — to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
"We are seeing the spikes go up," the governor said. "We are seeing the numbers continue. Over 8% (positivity in testing) here in Western New York. And a lot of it's concentrated in our rural areas."
The Cattaraugus County Health Department is following 611 active cases, down almost 100 cases from Monday. There are also 44 people hospitalized, an increase of three from Monday and 822 in contact quarantine.
More than twice as many unvaccinated residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were 29 vaccinated residents and 63 who were unvaccinated.
The decision to remain unvaccinated continues to not only put those individuals at risk of the more transmissible delta variant, but those around them as well.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
With Cattaraugus County’s high rate of transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks indoors and in public places.
Fifty of the new cases on Tuesday were men and 42 were women.
The southeast part of the county led in new COVID-19 cases again with 38. This part of the county has now reported a total of 4,502 cases.
The southwest part of the county and northeast each posted 23 new cases. The southwest now has a total of 1,788 cases and the northeast 1,722. The northwest had eight new cases for a total of 1,284 cases.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: