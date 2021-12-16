OLEAN — Cattaraugus County recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing to 197 the number of residents who have died from the coronavirus since April 2020.
Two men, one 85 years old and the other 61 years old, were the 196th and 197th county victims of COVID-19.
There were another 70 positive COVID-19 test results reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,154 county residents since March 2020.
Fifty-one of the new cases were unvaccinated individuals and 19 people had been vaccinated. The vaccines effectiveness wanes over time and people who have been vaccinated are advised to get a booster shot after six months
Health department staff are now following 481 active COVID-19 cases including 41 residents who are hospitalized. There are also 566 people in contact quarantine.
The seven-day rolling average positivity remained in double digits at 10.6%. The daily positivity was unavailable.
Thirty-six of the new cases were from the southeast part of the county where there have now been 5,304 cases, 47.6% of the total in the county.
There were also 15 new cases in the northeast part of the county where there have been 2,088 cases; 10 in the northwest where there have been 1,539 cases and eight in the southwest, where there have been 2,223 cases.
There have been 5,865 cases of COVID-19 involving women and 5,289 cases with men.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: