OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported two new deaths and 145 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The deaths of two women ages 61 and 99 were the 230th and 231st victims of the coronavirus since the county’s first death from COVID-19 on April 23, 2020. There have been 21 deaths in January.
The 145 new cases pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county since March 2020 to 16,077. There have been 4,239 cases of the coronavirus reported so far in January. That is more than in any month in the past 22 months. The previous record-holder was November 2021 with 1978 cases.
Cattaraugus County continues to have one of the highest case rates per 100,000 population in New York, 1,081 per 100,000. Six other counties have higher rates: Chemung, 1,046 per 100,000; Clinton, 1,190; Jefferson, 1,083; Montgomery, 1,091; Onondaga, 1,214 and Sullivan, 1,095.
By comparison, the rate in neighboring Allegany County is 685 per 100,000.
As of Wednesday, Cattaraugus County’s case county over the past seven days was 823. Over the same seven days, there were 32 new hospital admissions, according to the CDC county dashboard.
The seven-day rolling average positivity was 22%, compared to the state average of 9.11%. The Western New York average was 15.54%.
The health department is no longer doing contact tracing or making daily wellness calls. It is following 5342 active cases.
Forty-six of the individuals who tested positive on Wednesday had been vaccinated and 99 were unvaccinated.
Thirty-six people reported positive results from at-home COVI-19 test kits. There have been 901 positive at-home test kit positive results reported this month.
The most new cases, 64, again came from the southeast part of the county where there have been a total of 7,470 cases.
The southwest reported 32 new cases for a total of 3,155, the northeast had 31 new cases for a total of 3,197 and the northwest had 18 cases for a total of 2,255.
One hundred of the new cases were women, who now total 8,444 cases and 45 were men who now total 7,633 cases.
Top receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.