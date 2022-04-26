BATAVIA (TNS) — Two people died when a Mercy Flight helicopter crashed at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Western New York, said Maj. Eugene J. Staniszewski, commander of State Police Troop A in Batavia.
The helicopter hit power lines on the way down, but it is not believed that the power lines caused the crash, he said.
The helicopter was from Mercy Flight’s Batavia facility, he said. The facility is about 3.5 miles from where the helicopter crashed.
Troopers and other first responders will likely be on the scene overnight, he said.
It could take over a month before the cause of the crash is determined, he said.
The flight was a training mission, according to WHAM, a Rochester-based TV station.