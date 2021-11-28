LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County health officials reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, although the 18 new cases of infection reported was a relatively low number compared to the past several days.
The 174th recorded death was a 71-year-old man, while the 175th recorded death was a 65-year-old man, according to the county health department.
With the 18 new cases reported Saturday — the health department had not listed any figures as of Sunday evening — there were 636 active cases with 53 county residents hospitalized. There were 780 residents in quarantine.
As of Saturday, the county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the coronavirus was 11.9%. Nearly 52% of Cattaraugus County residents have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 47% have received a series of doses.