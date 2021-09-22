OLEAN — Two more deaths of Cattaraugus County residents attributed to COVID were reported Wednesday by the county health department.
The deaths were a 56-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman.
That brought to 118 the number of residents who have died from the coronavirus since April 2020.
It coincides with a rising number of cases over the past two months due to the COVID-19 Delta variant
and a vaccination rate of less than 50% of the population. The number of residents 19 and under with COVID-19 is also on the rise with the return to schools this month, as are the number of people hospitalized with the virus.
There were 27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county on Wednesday, bringing the total of residents diagnosed with the coronavirus to 6,782.
There are 200 active COVID-19 cases, 24 people in the hospital and 672 in contact quarantine.
The southeast corner of the county has reported 3,457 cases, the northeast 1,262 cases, the southwest 1,190 cases and the northwest 873 cases. There have been 3,619 women diagnosed with COVID-19 and 3,263 men.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said there are 33,613 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 36,690 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 57.5% of the 18 and older population and 47.7% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Wednesday’s daily positivity was 5.3%, the seven day rolling average was 5.5% and the 14-day average was 6.2%.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Like most of the rest of the counties in the state, Cattaraugus County remains in a zone of high transmission, in which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. This is to help control the spread of the Delta variant.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides local COVID-19 data.