BELMONT — More than 100 Allegany County residents have now died of COVID-19 as the total number of infections since spring 2020 approaches 5,000.
The state Department of Health reported that two new deaths brought the tally to 103 over the weekend, up five in the last week. One was reported Tuesday, one on Wednesday, one on Friday and two were reported Sunday.
County health authorities — who do not receive data from health care facilities outside the county’s borders such as in neighboring counties or at regional facilities such as in Buffalo, Rochester or Erie — reported two deaths to raise the in-county death toll to 68.
The first death in the county was reported in March 2020. Just seven deaths were reported between February and late August. The 90th death was reported in September. Ten were recorded in October.
To date, the Allegany County Department of Health has reported 4,981 cases, including 248 in the week ending Sunday. The county is averaging 33 cases per day, and at 72 cases per 100,000 residents has the highest new case rate of any county in the state.
Officials reported 146 new cases Monday, including those identified Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
A total of 526 quarantines or isolations are in effect, with 16,237 such orders issued since March 2020.
The 1,000th case was reported Nov. 26 — eight months into the pandemic. The 2,000th case was reported 38 days later on Jan. 6. Another 65 days elapsed until the 3,000th case was reported on March 12. It took 191 days to count the 4,000th case on Sept. 19.
In the ensuing 43 days, 981 new cases have been reported, with one in four of those cases in the last week.
Meanwhile, Allegany County continues to rank dead last in COVID-19 vaccinations. Just 39% of county residents are fully vaccinated, with under 44% of residents having received at least one dose.
“We continue to see deaths across Allegany County as a result of or a consequence of COVID-19,” the county health department said in a statement. “We ask the public to consider getting vaccinated in order to protect our school districts, hospitals, businesses, and communities.”
Anyone with questions or seeking a vaccination should contact the health department at (585) 268-9250 or visit the county’s website at www.alleganyco.com.