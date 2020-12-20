Two Cattaraugus County residents — a 90-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman — died due to complications of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Both victims of the virus — the 37th and 38th in the county — died of respiratory failure, health officials reported. The man's death was reported Saturday and the woman's was reported Sunday.
Meanwhile, Cattaraugus County health officials reported a total of 43 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — with 25 cases reported Saturday and 18 on Sunday.
As of Sunday, there were 617 active cases in the county, with 35 residents hospitalized and 889 residents in quarantine either for suspected or confirmed contact with someone infected with the virus or for travel.
A total of 1,371 county residents have recovered from the virus; there have been 2,028 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Cattaraugus County's seven-day positivity rate in testing for the virus was 7% as of Sunday.
There have been 1,171 cases in the southeast quadrant of the county (57.7%); 322 in the southwest part of the county (15.9%); 305 in the northeast (15%); and 230 in the northwest of the county (11.3%).
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, there were 36 new cases reported over the weekend — 11 on Saturday and 25 on Sunday.
There were no new deaths reported over the weekend. Allegany County saw a surge of COVID deaths in November, but has seen only one death in December. The county's total remained at 50.
With the new cases over the weekend, Allegany County has seen 1,595 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,389 residents having recovered.
There were 789 residents in quarantine as of Sunday, while the latest available seven-day positivity rate in testing was 7.9%