OLEAN — Two Cattaraugus County residents died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, Cattaraugus County Health Department officials said.
A 72-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man died from respiratory failure resulting from complications of COVID-19.
Their deaths were the 95th and 96th due to COVID in the county over the past 12 months.
The county reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 11 women and 10 men. There have now been 2,772 women and 2,427 men diagnosed with the virus.
That brings to 5,199 the number of county residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 13 months. Of that number, 4,886 people have recovered.
There are currently 20 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
Ten of the new cases were from the northeast corner of the county, which now totals 947 cases.
The southeast had nine new cases, for a total of 2,826; the northwest had two new cases for a total of 628, and the southwest, which has 798 cases, reported no new cases.
The health department is now following 217 active cases, 448 contacts in quarantine and three in travelers quarantine.
Watkins said the daily positivity on Tuesday was 6.7%, the seven-day rolling average was 4.3% and the 14-day average was 4%.
Watkins said that 18,919 county residents have now completed their vaccine series and 24,787 people, or 32.3% of the population, have at least one dose of the vaccine.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, with 270 county residents in quarantine.
There have been 3,246 total confirmed cases in the county since last year, with 3,120 recoveries and 83 deaths of county residents due to the virus.
The county Department of Health is reaching out to residents who have not received their COVID-19 vaccine and are still interested. If you have been added to the Allegany County COVID-19 waiting list and have not received your vaccine, call the Allegany County Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390. Vaccine appointments are available.
Residents who wish to add their names to the vaccine waiting list may go to the Allegany County website at www.alleganyco.com. Click on the vaccine waiting list, answer a few questions and submit your information.
Residents who do not have access to the internet may call the Office for the Aging at the above number or the health department at (585) 268-9250, press #4 for assistance.
