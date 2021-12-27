Another two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in each Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, county and state health officials reported Monday.
“Cattaraugus County Health Department is sad to report the deaths of two residents of Cattaraugus County due to COVID-19 related complications,” county Public Health Director Dr. Kenneth Watkins said.
The county’s death toll since early 2020 rose to 209 with the deaths of a 79-year-old man and a 35-year-old man,
The deaths came as 54 new positive cases were reported, bringing the tally to date to 11,583.
Officials reported 260 active cases, including 41 hospitalizations, and 11,068 recoveries.
Nine percent of tests reported Monday were positive, with a seven-day rolling average percent positive of 8.7%.
County health officials, who have been able to provide some rapid antigen at-home test kits to county residents, reported no more kits are available at this time. For future updates, visit www.cattco.org/health.
Vaccination rates continue to increase, county health officials reported. To date, 54.5% of county residents have received at least one vaccine dose, including 64% of adults. State Department of Health officials reported 49.9% of county residents have received a completed vaccine series.
The region remains far behind the rest of the state. Statewide, 77.4% of residents have received at least one dose, including 88.6% of adults. Of all state residents, 69.4% have received a completed vaccine series, including 80.4% of adults.
TWO DEATHS WERE reported Monday among Allegany County residents, state officials reported, bringing the death toll to 134.
Just four new cases were reported by the Allegany County Department of Health on Monday, with 46 reported since Thursday due to the Christmas holiday delaying testing and results. To date, 7,156 cases have been reported, with 6,931 recoveries.
County officials reported 311 active quarantines or isolations on Monday afternoon.
County officials are not providing weekly statistic reports this week due to the holidays.
The county’s vaccination rates remain last in the state. As of Monday, 48.1% of county residents have received at least one dose, including 55.6% of adults. To date, 44.5% of residents have received a completed vaccine series.
Vaccine clinics will be held through January, county health authorities reported. Clinics will be hosted on Wednesday, as well as on Jan. 5, 8, 12, 19 and 28. Clinics include first and second doses, boosters and pediatric dose sessions.
To access clinic registrations, visit www.alleganyco.com or www.vaccinefinder.org. Call (585) 268-9250 with questions or for help scheduling appointments.