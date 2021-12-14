OLEAN — Two more COVID-19 deaths and 35 new cases were reported Monday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
The deaths of two women, ages 84 and 71, brought to 195 the number of county residents who have died from COVID-19 complications since April 2020.
The number of residents testing positive for the coronavirus crept upward to 11,036, having crossed the 11,000 milestone on Sunday when there were 40 new cases reported.
The daily positivity reported Monday was 9.9%, while the seven-day rolling average was 11%. Thirty-one of the new cases were people who were unvaccinated and four were vaccinated.
The vaccinated “breakthrough” cases indicate a waning of the effectiveness of the vaccine over time and the need for a booster dose of vaccine to increase coronavirus antibodies.
Hospitalizations increased by one since Sunday to 42 residents. There are 472 active cases and 588 in contact quarantine being followed by health department staff.
Twenty of the new cases were men and 15 were women. There have now been 5,230 men diagnosed with the coronavirus and 5,808 women.
Fifteen of the new cases were from the southeast part of the county where there have now been 5,245 cases, or 47.7% of the total.
There were eight new cases in the northeast part of the county where there have now been 2,061 cases, seven in the southwest with 2,208 total cases and five in the northwest with 1,522 cases.
There were 10,375 cases, including 100 new cases reported on Dec. 1, and with eight deaths. So far in December there have been 661 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths.
There are 36,896 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 40,351 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 62.% of the 18 and older population and 52.5% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: