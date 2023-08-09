2 aspiring conservationists receive scholarship awards

OLEAN — Two recent area graduates received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation for aspiring environmental conservationists.
Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School’s Benjamin Brol and Olean High School’s Joshua Knight each received the Cattaraugus County Trappers Memorial Scholarship for $500.
Established by the Cattaraugus County Trappers Association, this fund provides two $500 awards for graduating high school students in Cattaraugus, Allegany or Chautauqua counties with a preference for students who plan to pursue a degree in natural resources conservation, fish and wildlife management, forest management or similar area of study at a two- or four-year college.
Applicants must include a list of outdoor sports in which they participate, a statement on the importance of the role of sportsmen in the conservation and management of fish and wildlife and natural resources and information on their career path in their goal statement.
This year’s scholarship awards were made in memory of Bill White, a former member of the Cattaraugus County Trappers Association.
Brol plans to study fish and wildlife technology at Finger Lakes Community College. Knight will also attend Finger Lakes Community College where he will study Natural Resource Conservation.
Knight also received the Don and Bern Holcomb Memorial Scholarship for $500.
This scholarship, established in memory of Don and Bern Holcomb, is for high school students from any school in Cattaraugus or Allegany counties who plans to attend an accredited post-secondary institution with a preference for a student majoring in an agricultural or conservation-related field or a female pursuing an engineering degree.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.