Two municipalities in the region are the recipients of more than $3 million combined in financing from New York state for drinking water projects.
The town of Hume in Allegany County will receive a more than $2 million grant from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and nearly $1.28 million in short-term, interest-free financing to extend the town system to serve the Hume-Sanford Springs water system.
The village of Cattaraugus will receive $848,477 in long-term, interest-free financing to upgrade spring water sources, replace the water transmission main from the spring sources to the water distribution system, treatment system upgrades and water meter replacement.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced the financing for the projects on Friday after approval by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corp. More than $53 million was approved this week to help nine municipalities finance their drinking water and wastewater projects.
The grants, interest-free financings and low-cost financings approved by the EFC Board of Directors help provide solutions for critical infrastructure projects across the state that protect or improve water quality.
“By investing in clean water and drinking water infrastructure, New York is helping to protect public health, quality of life and the environment,” Hochul said in a statement.
The board’s approval includes financing through the state’s drinking water revolving fund and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, along with grants pursuant to the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act.