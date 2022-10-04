OLEAN — More than 2,000 pumpkins will be distributed this week to mark the 10th annual Pink Pumpkin Project.
Organizers reported that 2,022 pumpkins have been painted and decorated for the annual breast cancer support fundraiser, and the pumpkins can be picked up later this week. The project is celebrated throughout the week and into the weekend to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This evening, breast cancer fighters and survivors are invited to pick up their pink pumpkins at Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, 2871 Route 16 North. General public pickups are set for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the greenhouse.
Also included with the celebration are a number of ways to further raise funds, including nearly 200 basket raffle items, a 50/50 to be drawn Saturday and Brighton breast cancer bracelets.
A variety of items will also be available for sale as cash-and-carry items, such as Pink Pumpkin Project apparel and home items, pint-size pumpkins, exclusive Buffalo Bills pumpkins, 10th anniversary pumpkins and cornstalks with pink ribbons. Pink light bulbs and ribbons to decorate your home and business are also available.
Each night will also include a bake sale, cotton candy and a donut and apple cider food truck. A photobooth and WPIG will be on site during the week, and renowned local artist Eric Jones will be there Friday night carving pumpkins.
A girl's softball event — the P.P.P Laurie Anzivine Scholarship Fund Play Day — was hosted this past weekend by Olean Synergy Softball, with teams and supporters encouraged to wear pink.
What started as eight people painting 25 pumpkins in 2012, Pink Pumpkin now has a board of four members, with active committee members totaling 25. The effort is 100% volunteer — almost everyone involved has a full-time job to tend to — and 100% donor funded. A new Harrisburg, Pa. chapter was also started this year.
To date, Pink Pumpkin has assisted more than 1,000 fighters and survivors thanks to donations and the sale of over 9,000 pumpkins. Operations include monthly support groups and other activities to assist those battling breast cancer. Pink Pumpkin proceeds help fund emotional and financial support to those individuals fighting breast cancer, including totes with items needed due to treatment and donations. Other aid can include gas cards for travel back and forth to treatments, assistance with utilities, and monthly family operating expenses if approved.
The group works under the banner of the Cattaraugus Regional Community Foundation. Donations through the CRCF are tax-deductible.
For more on the Pink Pumpkin Project, visit www.thepinkpumpkinproject.org.