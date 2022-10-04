Pumpkins ready to go

Some 2,000 pumpkins decorated for the 10th year of the Pink Pumpkin Project are ready to go at Pleasant Valley Greenhouse.

 Provided

OLEAN — More than 2,000 pumpkins will be distributed this week to mark the 10th annual Pink Pumpkin Project.

Organizers reported that 2,022 pumpkins have been painted and decorated for the annual breast cancer support fundraiser, and the pumpkins can be picked up later this week. The project is celebrated throughout the week and into the weekend to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Pink Pumpkin play

A member of a North Tonawanda youth softball team is at bat with a Rochester-area team in the field this past weekend during the P.P.P Laurie Anzivine Scholarship Fund Play Day in Olean.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social