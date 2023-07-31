MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Nittany Mini Mart on Route 6 in Smethport.
A Mega Millions ticket worth $5 million, with Megaplier, was sold in Downingtown, Chester County. The jackpot sits at $1.05 billion ($527.9 million cash) ahead of today’s drawing.
The $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket matched all five white balls drawn to win a million, less applicable withholding. The $5 million-winning Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 5-10-28-52-63, but not the yellow Mega Ball 18. Without the $1 Megaplier option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million. The Megaplier drawn was five.
Megaplier is an optional feature that, for an additional $1 per play, gives players a chance to increase the value of any non-jackpot prize winnings from two to five times. Any non-jackpot prize won on a Mega Millions play is multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn if the player purchased the feature.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.