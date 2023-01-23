BELMONT — A million dollars in federal aid will go to helping small businesses recover from COVID-19.

Allegany County will provide small business grants thanks to a $1 million allocation through the NYS Office of Community Renewal, the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency reported, with grants for up to $75,000 per applicant business. The grants are for county businesses with 25 or fewer employees and can be used for a variety of purposes to help small businesses mitigate the negative impacts of the pandemic on their business operations.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social