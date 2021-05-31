Clifton P. Wolcott, who graduated from Richburg Central School in Allegany County in 1975, joined the U.S. Army at the age of 19.
His first duty was in the Military Police, with a stint in Germany.
But in 1980 he graduated from U.S. Army flight school and flew OH-58 Scout and AH-1 Cobras for the 229th Attack Helicopter Battalion at Fort Campbell, Ky. He was on his way to a brilliant career as a combat helicopter pilot who flew secret missions with the famed Night Stalkers, the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment — often the air wing that carries the likes of Delta Force and Navy SEALS to an operation.
Wolcott, who lived on his family’s farm in West Clarksville when he attended school in Richburg, was on just that kind of mission on Oct. 3, 1993, when a force of Delta operators and Army Rangers were lowered into downtown Mogadishu, Somalia, with the objective of capturing key lieutenants of an infamous warlord who refused to cooperate with a United Nations peacekeeping force trying to end the deadly and destructive Somali civil war.
Chief Warrant Officer 4 Wolcott — he was nicknamed “Elvis” because he was such a fan of the rock ‘n’ roll legend — kept his Black Hawk helicopter hovering above the area in support of the ground team, when the copter was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade. Wolcott is credited with coolly keeping the aircraft under a semblance of control as it descended to the streets of Mogadishu.
Wolcott and his co-pilot were killed in the crash, but passengers in the Black Hawk survived and were later rescued in the episode that was chronicled in a best-selling book, “Black Hawk Down,” and subsequently portrayed in the 2001 Academy Award winning film of the same title. Wolcott would receive the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star, posthumously, for his bravery.
On Sunday, the Richburg-Wirt Historical Society and area veterans organizations honored Wolcott by dedicating a memorial to him on the grounds of Richburg Elementary School. The memorial consists of a tall granite stone atop a concrete base. On the stone is a plaque with CWO4 Wolcott’s picture and the U.S. Army seal and the insignia of the Night Stalkers.
The plaque notes the date of his death, in Mogadishu, during what was named Operation Gothic Serpent, while also noting that he graduated from Richburg Central in 1975.
As one of the earlier casualties in the action that 1993 day, Wolcott’s body was recovered from the wreckage during a bloody, day-long fight that left 19 Americans dead and 73 wounded and hundreds of Somali militiamen as well as civilians dead.
At the time of his death, Wolcott was survived by his wife, Christine M. Wolcott; a son, Robert; his parents of Beauford, N.C.; a sister, Ursula (Jim) Taylor of Lockport; three brothers and a half-brother. He was buried at Green Hill Memorial Gardens, Hopkinsville, Ky.
In 1995, Wolcott was inducted into the Army Aviation Hall of Fame.
He had also participated in U.S. actions in Panama, Saudi Arabia and many other worldwide missions. His numerous awards include the Silver Star, Soldier’s Medal, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, two Air Medals, three Army Commendation Medals, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, three Joint Meritorious Unit Awards, three Armed Forces Expeditionary Medals, Senior Aviator Badge and an Air Assault Badge.