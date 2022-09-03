Police lights
PORTVILLE — A 19-year-old man was killed and two young women were injured — one critically — early Saturday when a pickup truck smashed into parked vehicles on Route 417 in the Town of Portville.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported that "the presence of intoxicants is suspected" regarding the alleged 20-year-old driver of the pickup truck, who was not identified Saturday. The investigation of the incident was ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

