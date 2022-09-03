PORTVILLE — A 19-year-old man was killed and two young women were injured — one critically — early Saturday when a pickup truck smashed into parked vehicles on Route 417 in the Town of Portville.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported that "the presence of intoxicants is suspected" regarding the alleged 20-year-old driver of the pickup truck, who was not identified Saturday. The investigation of the incident was ongoing, the sheriff's office said.
The male driver's pickup slammed into a Jeep that was legally parked on the side of 417 at about 1:25 a.m., the sheriff's office reported. The impact propelled the Jeep across a lawn and it struck the 19-year-old, who suffered fatal injuries. The deceased teen was not identified.
The pickup truck then careened into a parked sedan before the pickup also went across the lawn. One or both of the vehicles then struck a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, both females who were also not identified.
Deputies said the 18-year-old was transported to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where she was in critical condition. The 16-year-old was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, where she was treated for multiple injuries.
There was no report of injuries on the 20-year-old pickup truck driver.