19 Portville graduates receive Portville College, Wormer scholarships

PORTVILLE — Nineteen recent Portville Central School graduates received awards from scholarship funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Established by Portville College Scholarships, the Portville College Scholarships Fund supports annual scholarship awards for graduating Portville students who volunteer at the school store or annual Portville College Scholarship phonathon fundraiser.
Awards from the fund this year total $9,200.
The following students received awards this year: Ashley Agett — $250; Ana Beyth — $150; Panya Cammeyer — $800; Danni Chudy — $250; Michael Cole — $250; Alisha Dickerson — $350; Cole Faulkner — $250; Leah Faulkner — $400; Chloe Grandusky — $750; Renee Kintner — $150; Jillian Long — $1,500; Danielle Lundfelt — $350; Natalie Maurer — $150; Mario Pascucci — $350; Kendyll Rogers — $1,150; Emily Scull — $500; Jillian Stebbins — $400; Joel Stives — $400; and Leah Wyant — $800.
Agett will study dental hygiene at Jamestown Community College. Beyth plans to attend St. Bonaventure University to study Spanish. Cammeyer will study applied forensics science at Mercyhurst University. Chudy will attend Alfred University to study biology.
Cole will study physical therapy at Niagara County Community College. Dickerson will study health sciences at Alfred State College. Cole Faulkner plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to study social studies education. Leah Faulkner plans to study construction management at Alfred State College.
Grandusky will attend Purdue University to study engineering. Kintner intends to study agriculture technology at Alfred State College. Long will study English adolescent education at SUNY Geneseo. Lundfelt will attend Purchase College to study communications.
Maurer will attend St. John Fisher University to study biology on a pre-pharmacy track. Pascucci will study health science at St. Bonaventure University. Rogers plans to attend the University of South Carolina to study nuclear engineering. Scull will study nursing at Cedarville University.
Stebbins intends to study astronomy/astrophysics at Lycoming College. Stives will study natural science-health sciences at Daemen University. Wyant plans to attend Ithaca College to study pre-health.
Pascucci, Scull and Agett also received the Dr. Donald A. Wormer Family Scholarship. Pascucci and Scull each received $2,000. Agett received $300.
This endowed scholarship, established in memory of Dr. Wormer by his late wife, Elinor Wormer, is awarded to graduating seniors of Portville Central School attending a two- or four-year institution to pursue a degree in a healthcare-related field. Students are also eligible to re-apply and recent graduates may also apply for this scholarship.
Pascucci also received the William D. and Catherin Griffin Fraser Scholarship for $1,500.
This scholarship is for a graduate of any Cattaraugus or Allegany County High School pursuing post-secondary education, with a preference for a graduate of Olean High School or Cuba-Rushford Central School pursuing a degree in the medical or education field.
The late William D. Fraser, a long-time teacher and guidance counselor at Olean High School, initially established the scholarship in memory of his late wife, Catherine Griffin Fraser, who worked at St. Francis Hospital for 26 years. His name was added to the scholarship after his passing in 2019.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.