Cattaraugus County health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing approached 6%.
The rate of positivity is up to a level that hearkens back to April and May of 2020 or this past winter.
There were 199 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of Tuesday, with 12 county residents hospitalized. There were 621 county residents in quarantine or isolation due to a positive test or close contact to someone with or suspected of being exposed to COVID-19.
There have been 6,174 total cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County since late March 2020, with 122 recorded deaths due to complications caused by the virus.
In New York state, a total of 3,789 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, with a 3.96% rate of positivity for the day and 3.35% for the seven-day average.
There were 2,234 COVID-19 patients hospitalized (up 48 from Sunday) and 484 (+16) patients in ICUs. There were 22 new deaths reported Monday, increasing the number reported by the CDC to 55,602.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported that 46,143 total vaccine doses were administered between Sunday and Monday and that 367,128 were administered across the state over a seven-day period ending Monday. Some 77% of New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
“COVID-19 continues to spread across New York state and threaten the lives of New Yorkers, and we’re committed to driving vaccination rates up across the state,” Hochul said, on a day when she announced a $65 million effort to drive up vaccinations. “We’re working to get the vaccination numbers up and requiring universal mask use to keep our children and school professionals safe, but we still need to reach New Yorkers across the state who haven’t received the shot.
“This pandemic is not over and the vaccine has now received full approval from the FDA, so don’t delay and get your shot right away,” the governor added.