Allegany County health officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the county’s positivity rate in testing for the virus remained well below the state average.
There have been 2,541 confirmed cases in the county since March, with 2,360 recoveries and 53 deaths. According to those figures, there were 128 active cases in the county as of Tuesday, down from 135 on Monday.
There were 545 county residents in quarantine on Tuesday, down again from 636 on Monday and 689 on Sunday.
The county’s seven-day rate of positivity in testing for the virus was listed Tuesday at 5.1% by the state Department of Health, down slightly from the Monday’s 5.2%. Earlier in January, the seven-day positivity rate was nearly 13%.
The Allegany County Department of Health listed updated figures on the number of COVID-19 cases by town. The totals, as of Jan. 24, are as follows:
Alfred, 163; Allen, 0; Alma, 23; Almond, 67; Amity, 136; Andover, 102; Angelica, 82; Belfast, 109; Birdsall, 6; Bolivar, 186; Burns, 51; Caneadea, 163; Centerville, 13; Clarksville, 5; Cuba, 182; Friendship, 136; Genesee, 76; Granger, 12; Grove, 14; Hume, 123; Independence, 41; New Hudson, 33; Rushford, 24; Scio, 66; Ward, 0; Wellsville, 689; West Almond, 0; Willing, 2; and Wirt, 5.
The county Department of Health will offer free drive-up rapid testing for the virus 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Scio Central School District bus garage.
County residents must register by noon Friday to be eligible for testing — the health department will not test anyone who arrives without pre-registering.
Go to www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic, search for the town and check the box for the test site in order to find and register for the event. If you do not have access to pre-register online, call (585) 268-9250 press #4. Leave a message and the department will return the call.
In nearby Pennsylvania, McKean County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the county’s total to 2,612. The county also reported an additional death, bringing the total to 55.
Potter County had one new case, increasing its total to 806 cases. The county has reported 18 deaths to date.
In Cameron County, three additional cases were reported, bringing the total to 232. There have been seven deaths.