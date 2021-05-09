Cattaraugus County health officials reported a total of 18 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 12 on Saturday and only six on Sunday.
There were 21 county residents hospitalized as of Sunday, with 158 total active cases. There were 755 residents in quarantine, up from 745 on Saturday.
The weekend’s new cases increased Cattaraugus County’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,513, with 5,253 total recoveries and 101 reported deaths.
The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3.2%, while 35.2% of county residents have received a first dose of vaccine and nearly 30% have received series of vaccinations.
Statewide, the seven-day average for positivity in testing dropped to 1.45% on Saturday, the lowest figure since Oct.28 and marking 34 straight days of decline, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Hospitalizations on Saturday dropped to 2,024, the lowest number since Nov. 15 and down 511 from last week. The statewide seven-day average for hospitalizations dropped to 2,339, the lowest since Nov. 21 and marking 38 straight days of decline.
”The numbers and data are showing that New Yorkers are beating back the COVID virus and moving our state forward into the new normal,”
Cuomo said in a press release Sunday. “We must remain vigilant and getting vaccinated is the lynchpin of our ability to rebuild New York for the future. I urge everyone who has not yet made a vaccination appointment to do so immediately. The more New Yorkers get vaccinated, the safer we are as a state.”
There were 35 new COVID-19 deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday throughout the state, which now has a reported total of 42,279.