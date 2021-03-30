Cattaraugus County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the seven-day average for positivity in testing at 3.1%.
There were 162 active cases and 15 county residents hospitalized as of Tuesday. There have been 4,780 total COVID-19 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic more than one year ago, while there have been 4,526 recoveries and a total of 90 deaths.
There were 752 quarantined contacts on Tuesday and 88 in travel quarantine.
The county Health Department is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the county fairgrounds in Little Valley on Wednesday and Thursday.
The vaccine to be administered — there were 1,000 doses available — is Moderna and requires a second administration of vaccine within 28 days of the initial dose, due on April 28 and 29.
All appointments for vaccine must be made through the Cattaraugus County Website by visiting:
Cattaraugus County residents may call the county’s vaccine hotline if they require assistance registering, (716) 701-3777.
The number of people hospitalized in New York with Covid-19 climbed for the second day in a row, as did the number of cases statewide.
ACROSS NEW YORK, hospitalizations rose by 140 on Monday, after climbing 46 the day before, according to data released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. There were 4,715 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 903 in intensive care units, up 13 from the day before.
Sixty-one people died on Monday, increasing the state’s reported total to 40,451.
The total number of newly confirmed coronavirus infections Monday was 6,488 — while that was lower than Sunday the state also performed fewer tests, and the rate of positive tests rose to 4.28%. That’s higher than Monday’s 4.13% and the seven-day average of 3.43%.
Western New York’s seven-day average for positivity in testing continues to go up — it was at 3.29% on Monday, up from 3.15% and 3%, respectively, the previous two days.
On COVID-19 vaccinations, Cuomo’s office said 17.3% of New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. A total of 9.2 million shots have been given, with 172,128 of those over the past 24 hours.
The state opened vaccinations to anyone 30 years or older. On Tuesday, any New Yorker who is at least 16 will be eligible.