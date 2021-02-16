Cattaraugus County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while Allegany County reported 21 new cases.
Cattaraugus County health officials reported 210 active cases as of Tuesday afternoon — that’s down from 239 on Monday. There were 23 county residents hospitalized, down one from the 24 reported on Tuesday.
There have been 4,142 total COVID-19 cases in the county since March, with 3,849 recoveries and 83 deaths due to the virus. There were 581 residents in quarantine on Tuesday, an increase over the 521 reported on Monday, while there were 62 residents in travel quarantine.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 4.3%, the same figure as the day before.
In Allegany County, health officials tallied 51 total new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday through Tuesday afternoon, increasing the total since the spring to 2,836. A total of 2,694 residents have recovered from the virus, while there have been a total of 80 county residents who have died due to COVID-19 complications.
There were 305 residents in quarantine as of Tuesday — that’s down from 380 reported on Friday, the last day the figure was available.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.1%, according to the state Department of Health. The figure was 1.4% on Friday.
Across New York state, the seven-day average for positivity in testing dropped to 3.71%, the lowest since Nov. 28, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3.31% on Monday. The figure was 3.25% Sunday after it hiked slightly to 3.62% on Saturday.
There were 6,620 patients hospitalized in the state on Monday, down 1,255 from last week. There were 1,271 patients in the ICU and 878 intubated, figures that were virtually unchanged from Sunday.
“The numbers continue to trend in a good direction because New Yorkers are taking this virus seriously and doing the right things to protect themselves and their families,” Cuomo said in a press release.
The governor said the state is “working 24/7 to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible, and while we have the operational capacity to do more, lack of supply remains the single limiting factor.”
There were another 107 COVID-19 deaths in the state Monday, increasingly the total reported by the state to 37,328.