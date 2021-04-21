OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department announced 18 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,217.
There were 20 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19.
Ten of the new cases were women, who now total 2,782, or 53.3% of the cases. Men accounted for the other eight cases and now total 2,435 of the cases.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said the daily positivity Wednesday was 2.6%. The seven-day rolling average was 4.3% and the 14-day average was 3.8%.
Health staff are also following 202 active cases and 539 quarantined contacts, Watkins said.
Six of the new cases were residents from the southwest part of the county, where COVID-19 cases now total 804. Another six cases were from the northeast part of the county, where there are now 953 cases; four were from the southeast, which now totals 2,830 and two new cases were from the northwest, where there are now 630 cases.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said there are 19,035 residents, or 24.8% of the population who have completed their vaccine series and 24,913 residents, or 32.4% of the population who have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
In Allegany County, there were 10 new COVID-19 cases reported by health officials, with 305 residents in quarantine.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.5%, according to the state Department of Health.
Allegany County has seen 3,256 total COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,127 recoveries and 83 deaths.
The county’s Department of Health reported Wednesday that Walgreens in Wellsville, at both locations, has COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Residents can make an appointment online or by calling the local Walgreens stores — (585) 593-1540 at the Main Street location and (585) 593-1232 at the Bolivar Road location.
The department is reaching out to residents who have not received their COVID-19 vaccine and are still interested. If you have been added to the Allegany County COVID-19 waiting list and have not received your vaccine, call the Allegany County Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390. Vaccine appointments are available.
Residents who wish to add their names to the vaccine waiting list may go to the Allegany County website at www.alleganyco.com. Click on the vaccine waiting list, answer a few questions and submit your information.
Residents who do not have access to the internet may call the Office for the Aging at the above number or the health department at (585) 268-9250, press #4 for assistance.
Across the state, another 53 people died due to COVID on Tuesday, increasing the reported death toll to 41,629.
Hospitalizations in New York fell 116 on Tuesday to 3,757, down 334 over the last week and at their lowest levels in months.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 2.14% on Tuesday and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 2.69%, down from 2.8% the previous day. That’s the lowest seven-day average positive rate since Nov. 11, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported.