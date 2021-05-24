BELMONT — Eighteen new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Allegany County since Friday, county health officials reported, as quarantines and isolations dropped by hundreds.
Three of the cases were reported by the Allegany County Department of Health on Monday, and a breakdown of Saturday and Sunday case counts — 15 in total between the two days — was not provided. The total of confirmed cases to date rose to 3,551 on Monday with the new cases.
Of the cases reported to date, 3,443 have resulted in recoveries, county officials reported, while state officials reported 84 deaths.
Active quarantine and isolation counts plummeted from more than 500 on Friday to 281 on Monday afternoon. To date, 12,928 quarantines or isolation orders have been issued.
MORE THAN 14,000 people have now been fully vaccinated in Allegany County, state health officials reported Monday morning.
The state Department of Health reported 14,005 residents — 30.2% of all residents — have received a completed vaccine series. More than one in three county residents — 15,539 residents — have received at least one dose. That rate remains the lowest in the state.
Several vaccine clinics are being offered around the county in the upcoming weeks:
MODERNA (two doses):
- Wednesday – Belfast Fire Hall, 11 Merton Ave, Belfast 4-6 pm / Second dose June 23, Belfast Fire Hall same time
J&J (one dose):
- Tuesday, June 1 – County Office Building, Belmont, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 3 – County Office Building, Belmont, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 8 – County Office Building, Belmont, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
- Friday, June 11 – County Office Building, Belmont, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
- Monday, June 14 – County Office Building, Belmont, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 15 – County Office Building, Belmont, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
All vaccination clinics are by appointment only. Please call the Health Department at 585-268-9390. Visit www.vaccinehound.org for other COVID-19 vaccine providers/appointments
Alfred Pharmacy, Walgreen’s Pharmacy, Fisher’s Pharmacy and Cuba Memorial Hospital also have doses available by appointment only. If interested, call the respective pharmacy.