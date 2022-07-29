LITTLE VALLEY — The 179th Cattaraugus County Fair opens Sunday for a seven-day run at the county fairgrounds here.

Advance sale tickets are $12 and are available today and Saturday online and at the fair office at the fairgrounds in Little Valley. Beginning Sunday the pay-one-price tickets are $15 and include entrance fee and midway rides.

