LITTLE VALLEY — The 179th Cattaraugus County Fair opens Sunday for a seven-day run at the county fairgrounds here.
Advance sale tickets are $12 and are available today and Saturday online and at the fair office at the fairgrounds in Little Valley. Beginning Sunday the pay-one-price tickets are $15 and include entrance fee and midway rides.
Some vendors began setting up on Wednesday including food stands. Some rides were set up, while others were being assembled on Thursday. Rides on the Power & Booth midway will open at 1 o’clock each afternoon.
Hundreds of 4-H and other exhibitors will be bringing their animals and other exhibits on Saturday. Domestic building exhibits are being submitted today.
Tickets can also be reserved at the ETIX.com website. Tickets can then be printed or shown at the gate on a cell phone. Tickets will also be available for purchase on the day of the show, pending availability.
Nell Fellows, secretary of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society, which owns the fairgrounds and runs the annual fair, said track seats for Thursday night’s Travis Tritt show are sold out, but many grandstand seats remain.
Entries for Monday night’s demolition derby are being taken at the fair office or at the entry gate Monday afternoon, Fellows said. The grandstand seats are $8. They may be ordered online or at the grandstand ticket booth.
The fair kicks off at 10 a.m. Sunday with a Junior Department and Open Alpaca Show. There is a gaming horse show at 1 p.m. followed by the Broken B Rodeo at 5 p.m.
Monday is Youth Day, with kids 15 and under admitted for $8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MONDAY
9 a.m. — Western Horse Show. 9 a.m. — Exhibition/Fancy Poultry Show. 11 a.m. — Junior Department and Open Goat Show. 1 p.m. — Midway opens. 4:30 p.m. — Miniature Horse Show. 7 p.m. — Demolition Derby.
TUESDAY Senior Day, $8 for 62 and older all day 9 a.m. — Dressage Horse Show. 9 a.m. — Open Holstein Dairy Show. 1 p.m. — Jumping Horse Show 1 p.m. — Midway opens. 3 p.m. — Rabbit Show. 7:30 p.m. — Free grandstand show with Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band.
WEDNESDAY 9 a.m. — Junior DepartmentDairy Show. 9 a.m. — English Horse Show. 11 a.m. — Junior Department Open Sheep Show. 1 p.m. — Midway opens. 7:30 p.m. — Walker Hayers in concert.
THURSDAY 9 a.m. — Junior Department Beef and Dairy Steer Show. 1 p.m. — Midway opens. 7:30 p.m. — Travis Tritt in concert.
FRIDAY 9 a.m. — Open Beef Show. 10 a.m. — All Breed Horse Show 1 p.m. — Midway opens1:30 p.m. — Championship Livestock Showmanship. 6 p.m. — Monster Truck Pit Party. 7:30 p.m. — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally.
SATURDAY
8 a.m. — Open Class Colored Breeds Dairy Show. 10 a.m. — All Breeds Horse Show. 1 p.m. — Midway Opens. 1:30 p.m. — Market Class Animal Auction. Noon — Monster Truck Pit Party. 1 p.m. — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally. 6:30 p.m. — Big Rig Truck Pull. 9:30 p.m. — Fireworks.