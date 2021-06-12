LITTLE VALLEY — The 178th Cattaraugus County Fair, canceled last year due to COVID-19, will kick off a seven-day run Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds in Little Valley.
This year’s county fair will start on Sunday and end on Saturday.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale July 5 at the fairgrounds, Cattaraugus County Bank branches, Olean area Community Bank branches, the Cattaugus County Federal Credit Union and South Dayton Super Duper.
The cost is $8, a $4 savings over the daily gate admission and includes midway rides and free parking.
Country music star Justin Moore, who was scheduled to play at the county fair last year, will perform in front of the grandstand Thursday, Aug. 5.
A native of a small town in Arkansas, Moore released his sixth studio album back in April. Small town life was the topic of Moore’s first No. 1 hit song, “Small Town USA,” on the Billboard Hot Country Chart in 2009.
Opening for Moore are local favorites The Hootz. Tickets are $45 for the track and $35 for the grandstand. Links for tickets are listed on the county fair website, www.cattarauguscofair.com.
The Wednesday night concert features country musician Jordan Davis, with opening act Jake Hoot. The cost is $30 and $35, with links to tickets on the fair website.
Other grandstand attractions are:
Sunday — Broken B Rodeo, free.
Monday — Demolition derby, $7.
Tuesday — Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Freebird, free.
Wednesday — Jordan Davis.
Thursday — Justin Moore.
Friday — Monster Truck Rally, $7.
Saturday — Monster Truck Rally, $7.
Saturday — Big Rig Truck Pull, $7.
Grandstand events — even free events — will require tickets through the fair’s website. Questions may be directed to fair officials at (716) 938-9146.
The grounds entertainment will include: Swifty Swine pig racing, Lisa’s Horses, Indian River Olde Time Lumberjack Show, Hypnotist Lance Gifford and the Robert Commerford Zoo.
All Junior Department events and judging is also scheduled. A full schedule is available on the county fair website. There are also four horse shows starting in the mornings on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The 4-H Market Class Animal Sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the dairy and livestock arenas. This year’s auction will be online at the same time, fair officials said.