BRADFORD, Pa. — A Bradford teenager died Wednesday after a public transportation bus and the bicycle he was riding collided.
The victim, Elijah Mihalko, a student at Bradford Area High School, was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
The Bradford City Fire Department and EMS crews were dispatched to the intersection of Pleasant and North Center streets on Wednesday at approximately 5:15 p.m. on a report of a 17-year-old injured by a school bus.
However, the initial reports were incorrect. It was not a school bus, but rather an Area Transportation Authority (ATA) bus that was involved in the accident.
Bradford City Police Chief Michael Ward said, according to eyewitness accounts and police, the accident took place at the intersection of Pleasant and North Center streets. The accident occurred just a block away from where a devastating fire destroyed five homes late May 29 and early May 30.
“The victim, a 17-year-old juvenile, was riding their bicycle south on North Center Street through the intersection when they collided with the side of the bus," the chief reported. "The bus driver, who was identified as Joseph Kuhaneck, 74, of Bradford, was traveling west on Pleasant Street when the accident occurred."
Emergency services were immediately called to the scene, and the victim was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center and later flown to ECMC.
The incident was still under investigation by Bradford police Thursday.
McKean County District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer said, “The investigation was assisted by the availability of a security camera at a nearby residence that captured the entire event. Officers secured the footage early on in the investigation. The video shows the decedent operating a pedal bike and the bike entering an intersection without stopping at a stop sign.
"The video shows that, at the same time, the ATA bus is proceeding on its path and the two collide," Vettenburg-Shaffer said. "No charges have been filed in regards to the incident but no final determination will be made until the officers review all evidence and complete the investigation.”
The teenager was alert and speaking with bystanders when EMS arrived on scene, Bradford City Fire Department Capt. J.D. Tehle said.
“We got to the scene minutes after the initial call, at 5:19 p.m.,” Tehle said. “He had severe injuries and was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center at 5:35 p.m.”
An attempt to fly the victim to a trauma center was delayed due to poor visibility from the smoky conditions caused by wildfires in Canada. However, a landing zone was established at 6:30 p.m. and after the patient was stabilized, he was flown at 7:07 p.m. to ECMC.
The BAHS administration posted a statement on the district's Facebook page: “We, at Bradford Area High School, are saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of one of our students due to an accident that occurred on Wednesday. ... Counselors will be available at the high school for any of our students needing assistance on Friday, June 9, and Monday, June 12, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Students in need of assistance should enter through the Main Entrance on Interstate Parkway.”
Valerie King, ATA director of human resources and risk management, issued a statement regarding the accident.
“We are praying for the young man and his family and are grateful for the first responders who acted so quickly. At this time, due to the investigation and out of respect for the family involved, we can’t comment any further.”