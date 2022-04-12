OLEAN — Cattaraugus County COVID-19 cases seem to be ticking upward slightly.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 17 positive COVID-19 test results on Tuesday after 13 on Monday and seven on Sunday. There are 90 active cases.
Thirteen of the new cases involved people who had been vaccinated and four were unvaccinated.
The number of cases attributed to the omicron subvariant BA.2 are in New York City and Central New York. A similar in crease is expected here before the end of the month.
The county has now reported 148 new cases this month after 411 in March, 1,161 in February and a record 4,739 in January. There have been 18,271 recorded cases since March 16, 2020.
The last death in the county was reported on April 1. The 247th victim since April 23, 2020, was a 61-year-old woman.
The new cases increased the number of people in the southeastern part of the county who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus to 8,396, about 46% of all cases in the county.
There have been 3,635 cases in the southwest part of the county, 3,622 in the northeast and 2,618 in the northwest.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said 61.4% of the eligible population has received a booster shot and some have received a second booster.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “As we approach the Easter and Passover holidays and we see more New Yorkers travel and gather together, let’s continue to use the tools to keep each other safe and move forward through this pandemic safely. Make sure you get tested before you travel, and if you test positive, isolate from others and talk to your doctor about treatments.
“The number one way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” the governor said. “Second booster doses have been authorized for individuals 55 and up, so make sure to sign up for your booster today if you’re eligible.”
Western New York’s seven-day average positivity on Monday was 7.76%, while the state average was 4.13%.
The average number of cases in Western New York over the past seven days ending Monday was 21.1 per 100,000 population, while the state average was 25.62 per 100,000.