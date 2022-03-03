OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The total has now risen to 17,779.
There have been 86 cases in the first three days of March and one death from the coronavirus. Since Jan. 1, there have been 5,941 cases.
The low number of cases continues a downward trend of the past two weeks as the Omicron variant continues to decline locally, across New York state and much of the country.
Seven of the new cases involved people who were vaccinated, although it is not clear how many had two doses and a booster. People in the other 10 cases were not vaccinated. Seven of the cases were picked up by at-home tests and reported to the health department.
There have now been 9,308 women diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past two years and 8,471 men.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Tracker for Cattaraugus County showed a 5% positivity Thursday, averaged over the past seven days.
With 88 new cases over the past seven days reported on Wednesday, the rate of 115.6 per 100,000 population is a 23.5% decline.
New hospitalizations are down 14 percent over the past week. On Wednesday, Olean General Hospital had seven COVID-19 patients, down from more than 30 on some days in January.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said there are 40,015 residents who have completed their vaccine series, with 43,309 people having at least one vaccine dose. That is 65.4% of the 18 and older population and 56.4% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose. There are now 59% of residents age five and older who have been vaccinated.
There are 21,461 individuals who are fully vaccinated and boosted, about 50.5% of the entire population.
New York’s positivity Wednesday was 1.44%, the seventh consecutive day the state’s positivity was under 2%. The average over the seven days was 1.71%. Western New York’s seven-day positivity was 2.99%.
The state has administered more than 37 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. There are now
75.6% of New Yorkers who have completed their vaccine series.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.