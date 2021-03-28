Cattaraugus County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as the seven-day average for positivity in testing remained at 2.6%.
County health officials reported 12 new cases Saturday and five new cases Sunday, with no new deaths reported.
There were 15 county residents hospitalized as of Sunday, with 139 active cases. There were 618 quarantined contacts as of Sunday, with 48 residents in travel quarantine.
Across New York State, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the state dropped to 877, the lowest number since Dec. 6, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Nevertheless, hospitalizations remained in the thousands — there were 4,529 New Yorkers hospitalized as of Saturday, down just 49 from Friday’s total. Another 64 people died on Saturday, increasing the state’s reported total to 40,330 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were also 9,000 new cases confirmed on Saturday, according to Cuomo’s office. That’s based on 267,261 test results, or a 3.52% positive rate.
More than half of those new cases — 5,202 — were confirmed in New York City.
“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, and each day more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated for COVID-19,” Cuomo said in a press release. “However, the infection rate also depends on what we do, and New Yorkers should continue staying safe and protecting one another as the virus continues to spread in our state.”
Since the pandemic began, New York has confirmed more than 1.8 million cases.