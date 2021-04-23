OLEAN — Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Cattaraugus County, while nine new cases were reported in Allegany County.
In Cattaraugus County, there have been 5,248 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus. There have been 96 deaths and 4,961 have recovered.
The daily positivity rate dipped below 2% to 1.8%, continuing a steady recent downward slide, said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director. The seven-day rolling average was 3.7% and the 14-day average was 3.8%.
Health department staff are following 17 individuals who are hospitalized, 187 active cases and 517 in contact quarantine.
Ten of the new COVID-19 cases were women, who now total 2,803 cases, and seven were men, who now total 2,445 cases.
Six of the new cases were from the southwest part of the county, which now totals 813 cases.
There were four new cases each in the northwest and northeast parts of the county, which now total 624 and 954 cases respectively. The southeastern part of the county had three new cases for a total of 2,857.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said 19,980 residents have completed their vaccine series and 25,393 people have had at least one dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
In Allegany County, the nine new cases increased the county’s total to 3,276, with 3,144 recoveries and 83 total deaths. There were 357 residents in quarantine as of Friday.