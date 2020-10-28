BELMONT — Allegany County health officials reported 17 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 346. There have been 237 residents recover from COVID-19 and there have been nine deaths.
There were 493 residents quarantined/isolated on Wednesday, up from 485 on Tuesday.
The Allegany County Department of Health also reported on results from free COVID-19 rapid testing that occurred Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday at the BOCES site in Belmont.
On Saturday, 236 rapid tests were completed, resulting in seven positive tests; on Sunday, 120 rapid tests resulted in two positives; and on Tuesday, 187 rapid tests were completed, with seven positives.
“It is important to note that many positive cases that we have seen are direct contacts to positive cases or duplicate positive cases who may continue to test positive outside of their infectious period,” said Theresa K. Moore, supervising public health educator/public information officer with the health department.
COVID-19 rapid tests are free through the department and continue Thursday at the Belmont BOCES, 5536 County Route 48, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No appointment is necessary to be tested. Moore said this is a drive-up clinic and residents will remain in their vehicles for testing.
“Please do not bring other individuals in the car who are not getting tested,” she said, adding, “Please be prepared to return directly home and go into isolation or quarantine after the test if you or a family member tests positive for COVID-19.”