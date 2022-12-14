OLEAN — Graduation bells were ringing Tuesday evening at the Bartlett Country Club when 17 individuals were given their graduation challenge coins and awards through Leadership Cattaraugus.
A joint initiative of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Jamestown Community College (Cattaraugus County Campus), Intandem and St. Bonaventure University, Leadership Cattaraugus has a goal of “growing leaders for a better community.”
The 2022 cohort speaker, Brittnie Phillips, spoke on the graduate's behalf of the challenges and successes of their year.
Meme K. Yanetsko, program administrator of LeadCatt, said, “In addition to the celebratory feeling from the graduates, the board was able to announce that the cohort for 2023 is filled (capped) with 25 individuals. Also, we challenge all alumni to donate to our scholarship fund during Giving Tuesday — the current cohort raised $400 from their donations.”
The new cohort will begin in January and commence in October. For more information, email info@oleanny.com or call (716) 372-4433.
The 2022 graduates are Amy Brown, Department of Social Services, Cattaraugus County; Jessica Rogosienski, Olean Area Federal Credit Union; Kyle Leslie, St. Bonaventure; Donna Howard, Franklinville Central School; Brittnie Phillips, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office; Gayle Patterson, Cornell Cooperative Extension; Jesse Blakesslee, Department of Social Services of the county; Julie Hall, Interfaith Caregivers; Erica Dreher, GOACC; Brian Lamb, Siemens Energy; Ashley Jennings, ESI; Tara Delong, Napoleon Engineering Services; Melissa Curran, SolEpoxy; Timothy Griffin, JCC; Dean Whitcomb, SBU; Brian Steen, Cutco Corporation; and Adam Bailey, Eaton Cooper.