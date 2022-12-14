Leadership Cattaraugus 2022

The 2022 Leadership Cattaraugus graduates are (front row, from left) Amy Brown, Jessica Rogosienski, (seated) Kyle Leslie, Donna Howard, Brittnie Phillips, Gayle Patterson; (back row, from left), Jesse Blakesslee, Julie Hall, Erica Dreher, Brian Lamb, Ashley Jennings, Tara Delong, Melissa Curran, Timothy Griffin, Dean Whitcomb, Brian Steen and Adam Bailey.

 Provided

OLEAN — Graduation bells were ringing Tuesday evening at the Bartlett Country Club when 17 individuals were given their graduation challenge coins and awards through Leadership Cattaraugus.

A joint initiative of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Jamestown Community College (Cattaraugus County Campus), Intandem and St. Bonaventure University, Leadership Cattaraugus has a goal of “growing leaders for a better community.”

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social