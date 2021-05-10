BELMONT — Seventeen new COVID-19 cases have been reported since Friday in Allegany County, health officials reported.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported Monday afternoon that seven cases were reported Saturday, eight cases on Sunday and two more on Monday — bringing the total to date to 3,425. Of those cases, 3,303 have resulted in recoveries, and 84 deaths have been connected to the disease.
Officials reported 272 active quarantines or isolations on Monday, with 12,268 reported to date.
Vaccinations continue to rise over the weekend, with 32% of all county residents having received at least one vaccine dose. To date, 14,854 residents — up 109 since Friday morning — have received at least one dose, making up 39.7% of adults in the county. Officials also reported 13,303 of those residents have been fully vaccinated, or 28.7% of residents.
The county continued to be last in the state as far as a percentage of residents receiving vaccines. Statewide, 48.4% of residents — 9.7 million people — have received at least one dose, including 60.2% of all adults. Of those, 7.8 million — 39.1% of residents — have received a completed vaccine series. In terms of adults, 48.9% have received a completed series.
While vaccine data — kept by the state Department of Health — is updated daily, Allegany County figures are only updated online Monday through Friday.