16th Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas set for Dec. 9

ELLICOTTVILLE — The 16th annual Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Ellicottville Brewing Company.
The event reflects the generosity and compassion of the tight-knit community as many turn out to support the Bob McCarthy Foundation and raise funds for Santa’s Workshop and the Sheriffs’ Santa Program. Proceeds also provide funding for year-round family support services striving to level the playing field for those less fortunate in the community.
The late McCarthy — a master craftsman, the voice of Ellicottville and a friend to all — is honored each year by the community togetherness embodied by Irish Christmas. The auctioning of baked goods, hand-crafted items and neat finds from local businesses allows both Santa’s Workshop and the Sheriff’s Santa Program to provide holiday presents and meals to local families in need.
Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas starts at 6 o’clock with a live show from South Buffalo, Peter Zalocha and Charlie Coughlin of Crikwater. Their music conjures scenes of gritty smoky Irish pubs, whiskey, pints of stout and good craic. Enjoy the multi-part vocal harmonies, engaging fiddle tunes and intricate musicianship while browsing the new Irish Basket Raffle.
Grab some great food as local restaurants are serving up some specialties for the “Taste of Ireland” where you can enjoy some fabulous food, special Irish Coffees and Kneeland’s famous Bread Pudding. Rumor has it that Brewmaster Dan Minner is brewing some McCarthy’s Irish Red and a special stout to help the cause.
The traditional live auction starts at 7:30 p.m. hosted by Brooks Lefeber. The auction treasures include some of McCarthy’s woodworking originals and special creations from Ed Frederickson, Mike Timkey and others. All auction items are accompanied by a homemade pie or baked item keeping with tradition.
The new Irish basket raffle means all can participate with many lucky winners taking home great gifts for a minimal donation. Live Auction items and the Irish basket raffle choices will be revealed weekly.
To support the McCarthy Foundation, donate at bobmccarthyfoundation.com or mail to McCarthy Foundation, PO Box 101, Ellicottville, NY 14731.
