16th Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas set for Dec. 9

The 16th annual Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas fundraiser is underway to benefit the Ellicottville Rotary Club with the celebration night set for Dec. 9.

 File photo

ELLICOTTVILLE — The 16th annual Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Ellicottville Brewing Company.

The event reflects the generosity and compassion of the tight-knit community as many turn out to support the Bob McCarthy Foundation and raise funds for Santa’s Workshop and the Sheriffs’ Santa Program. Proceeds also provide funding for year-round family support services striving to level the playing field for those less fortunate in the community.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social