OLEAN — Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Cattaraugus County on Monday.
The cases included 11 women, who now total 2,826, and five men, who now total 2,460.
The daily positivity was 5.2%, while the seven-day rolling average was 2.8% and the 14-day average was 3.6%.
There have now been 5,286 cases and 5,025 residents have recovered. Ninety-six people have died from COVID-19. There are 18 people in the hospital, up one from Sunday’s report.
The health department is following 164 active cases and 523 in contact quarantine.
Nine of the new cases reported Monday were from the northeast part of the county, which now has a total of 973 cases.
The southeast part of the county reported three new cases, where there have now been 2,865 cases; the southwest also had three new cases for a total of 821 and the northwest had one new case for a total of 627.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said 20,255 residents have completed their vaccine series and 25,674 people, or 33.4% of the population have had at least one dose.
ACROSS NEW YORK, New COVID-19 cases dropped to their lowest level in more than five months as the state reported 3,039 new cases Sunday and reported another 126,953 test results.
The last time there were fewer new cases in a day was in early November.
Hospitalizations also continued to decline Sunday, falling 24 to 3,174 — that’s down 609 over the last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said.
A total of 729 people were in New York intensive care units with the coronavirus on Sunday, down 13, and 454 were intubated, down six.
Another 41 people in New York died due to COVID-19 on Sunday, which brings the statewide death toll to 41,849.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus Sunday was 2.39% and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 2.13%. That’s the lowest seven-day average positive rate since Nov. 8, Cuomo’s office reported.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3.53% on Sunday, down from 3.66% the day before.
More than 44% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of vaccine and 31.4% have received all required doses.
Cuomo also said the state is increasing its capacity limits on outdoor stadiums, outdoor performing arts venues, casinos, gyms and offices, starting in May.
The capacity limit on large outdoor stadiums and performing arts venues will go from 20% to 33%, starting May 19. The limit for gyms and fitness centers outside New York City goes from 33% to 50%, starting May 15.
Casinos will be able to operate at 50% capacity, up from 25%, and offices will go from 50% to 75%. Those new limits also begin May 15.