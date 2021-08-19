OLEAN — There were 16 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, while nearly 32,200 people have completed their vaccine series, the Cattaraugus County Health Department reported.
A total of 34,873 people have had at least one vaccine dose — that's 54.8% of the 18 and older population — while 45.4% of the entire population has had at least one vaccine dose.
The latest positive rate for daily testing was 2.9% in the county, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county's public health director. The seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3.1% and the 14-day rolling average was 3.5%.
As of Thursday there were three county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, while there were 89 active cases. A total of 345 people were in quarantine because of exposure to someone who has or could possibly have COVID-19.
Vaccine effectiveness
The vaccines for COVID-19 are found to be better than 90% effective at keeping New Yorkers out of the hospital, but they have become less effective at preventing infection from the coronavirus, a new study led by the New York State Department of Health found.
Researchers report that unvaccinated New Yorkers were 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and eight times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated.
Researchers from the health department, University at Albany and SUNY Rensselaer found the vaccines’ effectiveness against hospitalization in New York remained between 92% and 95%, when adjusted for age, from May 3 to July 25.
“The findings of our research are clear: Vaccines provide the strongest protection for New Yorkers against getting infected or becoming hospitalized due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Howard Zucker, the state's health commissioner and the lead author of the study.
Effectiveness against getting infected, however, dropped from about 92% to 80% during that time period, as the delta variant became the dominant form of the virus, the study said. That waning effectiveness, in part, led the federal government to announce Wednesday that booster shots will be available to Americans six months after their first vaccination series, starting in September.
Zucker said the study, published by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was the first of its kind to look at data statewide to determine the effectiveness of the vaccines.
Researchers analyzed test results and hospitalization and vaccine data for New York residents 18 years and older. The study compared “breakthrough” infections, defined as positive coronavirus tests in people who have gone at least two weeks since their final vaccine dose, from May 3 to July 25. People who do get Covid-19 after vaccination generally have mild illnesses or no symptoms.
During that time, 9,675 confirmed cases were found in fully vaccinated adults and 38,505 in the unvaccinated. Among the fully vaccinated, 1,271 people ended up in the hospital with Covid-19 compared to 7,308 unvaccinated people.
Researchers speculated that the drop in preventing infections could be due to several reasons, including the increased contagiousness of the delta variant and the waning of immunity from the vaccines, which were first administered in December.