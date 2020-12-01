Allegany County, which reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, will offer three more opportunities for free rapid testing in the coming weeks.
The 16 new cases pushed the county's total to 1,109 since the beginning of the pandemic, while there have been 49 deaths recorded by the county's Department of Health.
A total of 911 residents have recovered from the virus; there were 913 residents reported in quarantine on Tuesday, a drop from the 936 reported on Monday.
In testing results, the county's positivity rate was 8.1% on Monday, according to data listed by the state Department of Health. The county's seven-day rolling average in testing was listed at 8.1% for Monday, up from 7.3% the day before. The 14-day rolling average was 4.7%
The county health department is setting up rapid testing for the coronavirus on Monday in Belfast, Dec. 9 in Cuba and Dec. 15 in Andover.
Monday's testing will be 9 a.m. to noon at Belfast Central School, 1 King St. County residents must pre-register by noon Friday by calling (585) 268-9250 — press #4 to leave a message and the department will return the call to give further instructions.
The Dec. 9 testing is 9 a.m. to noon at Cuba-Rushford Middle/High School. Residents must register by noon Tuesday at the above number.
The Dec. 15 testing will be noon to 2 p.m. at the Andover Central School back parking lot. Residents must register by noon Dec. 14.
The free rapid testing is for Allegany County residents only; registrants for testing must bring a picture ID. No unregistered people will be accepted.
Residents to be tested will remain in their vehicles for the process; all are asked to not bring other individuals in their vehicles who are not getting tested, including pets.
Residents must be prepared to return directly home and go into isolation or quarantine after the test if they or family members test positive for COVID-19.
The health department officials urged residents who register for testing to show up — they said there are many people waiting to be tested.
IN ERIE COUNTY, areas designated yellow and orange zones continued to show some of the highest testing positivity rates in the state, with the rolling seven-day averages approaching 8%.
There 615 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday, the highest of any county in the state outside of New York City. Ten new deaths were reported in Erie County on Monday.
In Niagara County yellow zones, the seven-day average was also nearly 8%, with 105 new cases and two deaths reported Monday.
IN NEARBY Pennsylvania, McKean County’s case count of COVID-19 shot up by 34 cases with Tuesday’s reporting period, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Elk County’s case count increased by 12 to 557, Potter County’s by 10 to 229 and Cameron County’s by one to 27.
Remote Cameron County was the only county in the state that wasn’t listed by Pennsylvania as in the “substantial level of community transmission” on Monday.