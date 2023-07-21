ONOVILLE — The 15th annual OnoFest takes over Onoville Marina Park on the Allegheny Reservoir today from 2 to 9:30 p.m.
There will be three bands, food and craft vendors, exhibits and activities. Admission is $10 per carload. Onofest is on — rain or shine.
The band Nightshift will perform from 2:30-4:30 p.m., followed by The Hootz from 5-7 p.m. and Porcelain Bus Drivers.
Seating may fill up fast, so be sure to bring your own chair or blanket. It looks like you won’t need an umbrella unless you want to keep out of the sun. Don’t forget to bring sunscreen and possibly bug spray.
The Onoville Marina, operated by Cattaraugus County, is located on West Perimeter Road south of Steamburg off Interstate 86.