RANDOLPH — More than 150 Randolph Central School District students will participate in “Make A Difference Day” activities this Saturday.
A group of students from the JCC Leadership Class at RCS is spearheading the event with guidance from their teacher Sara Congdon and Deb Miller at Randolph Area Community Development Corporation.
Ben Roosa, Brendan Good, Rileigh Lynn-Haskell and Zachary Farren have been working with community leaders and businesses to secure locations throughout the community that they can beautify on Saturday. They have contacted clubs, sports teams, New Directions and other organizations in their school and community to volunteer that day to help “Make a Difference” in their community.
Make A Difference Day began in 1992 with the idea of a national day of service to encourage volunteerism across the country. This day is a long-running tradition in the Randolph community as well. The last event was held in 2019 and had approximately 40 volunteers.
With pandemic restrictions lifted, the event can resume this year and will return bigger and better than ever.
“I’m so proud of the leadership students and all the students throughout the school who have stepped up to help the community this year,” Congdon said.
Volunteers will meet at the Randolph Fire Department at 8:30 a.m. Saturday to register and receive their “Make A Difference Day” t-shirts. Volunteers will be split into groups and sent to different locations throughout the community.
Some activities that will be happening that day are sanding and painting the picnic tables in Weeden Park and the Gazebo at the municipal building. Groups will be raking leaves for senior citizens in the community who need assistance preparing their properties for winter. Others will clean up the downtown area and touch up the paint on the light poles.
The Randolph community will be a sea of red as the more than 150 volunteers disperse throughout the town. Most volunteers have preregistered for this event, but additional volunteers are welcome to join the activities by coming to the fire hall Saturday morning to register.
For more information, visit randolphcsd.org.