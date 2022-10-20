Randolph Central School

Randolph Central School

 Olean Times Herald file photo

RANDOLPH — More than 150 Randolph Central School District students will participate in “Make A Difference Day” activities this Saturday.

A group of students from the JCC Leadership Class at RCS is spearheading the event with guidance from their teacher Sara Congdon and Deb Miller at Randolph Area Community Development Corporation.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social